Ronald A. Perri
Ronald A. Perri, at rest August 4, 2020.

Beloved wife of Karen L. (nee Bartkowicz). Loving Father of Mason J. Perri Preceded in death by his father Dominick, survived by his mother Karen ("Vicki" ) Perri (nee Schwalm) Caring Brother of Dominick (Ronda) Perri, Anthony (Tammy) Perri Fond Uncle to many nieces and nephews Proud retired Officer of the Rosemont Public Safety Department for 25 years

Family and Friends gathering on Thursday 8-13-2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 PM at Nelson Funeral Home

820 W Talcott Rd. Park Ridge, Illinois

Prayer Services at 7:30pm, internment private

Please observe social distancing, masks required, chapel occupancy no more than 50

People gathering

For Info (847)823-5122


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
AUG
13
Prayer Service
07:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-823-5122
Memories & Condolences

August 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debra Mewes
Friend
August 11, 2020
I still cannot believe that Ronnie is gone. He will never be forgotten. I've known Ronnie since I was a kid in grammar school. He was a good brother-in-law. He was kind, generous, always willing to do for others. He always saw the good in people. I will definitely miss him. Family gatherings will never be the same. I want to send my deepest sympathy to my sister Karen, and my nephew Mason. As well as Mrs. Perri, Dominick and Anthony. I know Ronnie will forever be watching over his family. Ronnie may God bless you and Rest in Peace.
Kelly Bartkowicz
Family
August 11, 2020
August 10, 2020
Ron was always so respectful and kind. Please accept our most deepest sympathy. Ken and Rosalie Lennstrom
August 10, 2020


I will always remember the good times we had playing cards and hanging out. You are always a bright light to be around and a good friend to all who loved you. Rest easy brother Michael Fanella & Family
Michael Fanella
Friend
August 10, 2020
Ron was a great guy to work with, I had a lot of respect for him. May God bless his family in this time of sorrow.
David Luehr
Friend
August 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy the Perri Family.
I was in Arlington Heights Fire Academy with Ron. We were part of the same company for the class. He made the the long days there alot of fun.
Anthony Bucci
Friend
August 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Karen and Mason. Ron was a great, kind man, and a great neighbor to our family.
Anthony & Barbara Mitchell
Neighbor
August 9, 2020
Wishing you peace after the tragic sudden passing of Ronnie
Suzette Mondo
Acquaintance
August 9, 2020
Sincere condolences to the Perri family. Ron was such a great guy to be around. I had the honor of being in the same company as Ron when he was in the fire academy. I'm sure they worked us hard, but the only thing I can remember is how much fun we had. We managed to cross paths many times since those academy days. He will be missed.
Scott Exo
Friend
August 8, 2020
Deepest condolences to the entire Perri family. Ron was a very good friend to us while we owned Home Video.
Fred, Pat, and Pete Seibert
Friend
August 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss and my thoughts and prayers for the family.
Michael Schmitt
Friend
August 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief..
Ellen Ohl (Cleff)
Friend
August 7, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear this. I remember Ron to be such a nice and caring guy. Rest In Peace Ronnie...
Patti (Schiavone) Carne
Patti Carne
Friend
August 7, 2020
May the fond memories of Ronnie be with you always.
CHRISTINE SALETTA
August 7, 2020
I’m so shocked to hear this news. My condolences and prayers to all. Ron was always so nice to me. He will be missed. Another good person gone to soon.
Carrie Dubrock
Neighbor
August 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Billy Anderson
Coworker
August 7, 2020
I was deeply saddened to hear of Ron's passing. My prayers go out to the family.
VICTORINE CLINE
Acquaintance
August 7, 2020
Ron was a great guy prayers are with him R.I.P.
Randy Smith
Coworker
August 7, 2020
Deepest sympathy and love. Great guy. Great family. Many Rosemont memories.
Norm and Pat and Dan Krumwiede
Friend
August 7, 2020
It asked me what I like to say. What do you say about someone who left us to soon. Someone you spent your high school days with. I will always cherish those memories. My heart goes out to the family.
Cathy Delaney Garcia
Friend
August 7, 2020
He will be missed,always treated me kind
Rest in peace.

Don Ehorn
Friend
August 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working with Ronnie while with the Rosemont Auxiliary. May God comfort your family in this difficult time.
Mary Maslanka
August 7, 2020
YOU WERE MY FIRST BORN. IT WAS TOO FAST TO SOON FOR YOU TO GO .REST IN PEACE MY SON .MOM
KAREN PERRI
Mother
August 7, 2020
You always made me laugh ,you were a great guy ,
God Bless You And Your Family...
Mike DiMeo
Coworker
August 7, 2020
Thank you for always looking out for me. I can't believe you're gone. Miss you.
Jerry Domico
Friend
August 6, 2020
I am so sorry to here the news of Ron’s passing. My deepest sympathy to his family. I worked with Ron and we retired at the same time. He will be dearly missed
Marty Sobey
Coworker
August 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dean Tsusaki
Friend
August 6, 2020
Will miss you Ron. Had a lot of good times.
Mitch Majeske
Friend
