I still cannot believe that Ronnie is gone. He will never be forgotten. I've known Ronnie since I was a kid in grammar school. He was a good brother-in-law. He was kind, generous, always willing to do for others. He always saw the good in people. I will definitely miss him. Family gatherings will never be the same. I want to send my deepest sympathy to my sister Karen, and my nephew Mason. As well as Mrs. Perri, Dominick and Anthony. I know Ronnie will forever be watching over his family. Ronnie may God bless you and Rest in Peace.

Kelly Bartkowicz

Family