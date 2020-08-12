Ronald A. Perri, at rest August 4, 2020.
Beloved wife of Karen L. (nee Bartkowicz). Loving Father of Mason J. Perri Preceded in death by his father Dominick, survived by his mother Karen ("Vicki" ) Perri (nee Schwalm) Caring Brother of Dominick (Ronda) Perri, Anthony (Tammy) Perri Fond Uncle to many nieces and nephews Proud retired Officer of the Rosemont Public Safety Department for 25 years
Family and Friends gathering on Thursday 8-13-2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 PM at Nelson Funeral Home
820 W Talcott Rd. Park Ridge, Illinois
Prayer Services at 7:30pm, internment private
Please observe social distancing, masks required, chapel occupancy no more than 50
People gathering
For Info (847)823-5122
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.