Ronald Alan Stelzer, died peacefully June 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Beck). Loving father of Scott (Alison), Clay (Kristen Masse). Proud grandfather of Henry and Sadie. Son of the late Sam and Sylvia (nee Spira). Son-in-law of the late Henry and Jane (nee Appell) Beck. The family extends special thanks to Willie, Ron's caregiver and friend. Great appreciation for the excellent and compassionate hospice care of JourneyCare. In lieu of flowers, donations to (www.michaeljfox.org/donate) or the JourneyCare Foundation (journeycare.org/journeycare-foundation/) are appreciated. Private services have already been held.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019