Ronald Andrew Neforas, 79, of LaGrange. Beloved companion of Karen McQuaid for many years. Loving father of Ronald, Jr. (Sherry), Christopher (Kimberlee Massin), Cynthia Neforas (Michael Zarn), and Mark (Rae). Devoted grandfather of Amanda (Jeff) Page, Nicole (Bob) Cosentino and Matthew (Emily Wilson) Mikuta. Dear brother of the late Marilyn. Visitation 3 to 9pm Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers 9:30am Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the funeral home to St. Cletus Church, LaGrange for Mass at 10am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to appreciated. Ron was a proud graduate of De La Salle high school. He retired from People's Gas as a systems analyst after many years of service. He enjoyed listening to jazz, western movies, perch fishing, cooking, backyard barbeques, and a good cigar with a vodka martini, bleu cheese olives. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019