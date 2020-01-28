Home

Services
Newell Funeral Home Inc
505 E Main St
Waltonville, IL 62894
(618) 279-7272
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM
Newell Funeral Home Inc
505 E Main St
Waltonville, IL 62894
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Nason Free Will Baptist Church
Nason, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Abner Cemetery
Nason, IL
View Map
Ronald Artel


1940 - 2020
Ronald Artel Obituary
Info of Obituary: Ronald "Whitey" Artel, 79, of Nason, Illinois, died Jan. 26, 2020 in Mt. Vernon, IL. He was born January 29, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Robert Artel and Evelyn (Miller) Artel. Ronald married Mary (Cochran) Artel on October 23, 1976 and she survives in Nason.

Ronald is survived by his children, Rick Schnurstein of Phoenix, Arizona, Debra Udvare and husband, James of Fort Madison, Iowa; four grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two brothers; godson, Anthony Ferruzza; and a host of relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his nephews, Ronnie Artel and Brian Artel.

A Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newell Funeral Home in Waltonville, IL. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Nason Free Will Baptist Church in Nason, IL. Interment will follow at Abner Cemetery in Nason, IL.

Call Newell Funeral Home at 618-279-7272 or visit newellfuneralhome.com for further information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020
