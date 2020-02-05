|
Ronald Arthur Stachowiak; Beloved husband of the late Anne Stachowiak, nee Novosad; Loving father of Aaron and Stephen; Brother of Adele Alberts, nee Stachowiak. Visitation 3-8 PM with memorial service at 7 PM, Thursday 2/6/20 at Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral, 1121 N. Leavitt St,, Chicago. Funeral service at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral on Friday, 2/7/20. Interment at Fairview Memorial Park, 900 N. Wolf Rd, Northlake. Donations to in loving memory of Ronald Stachowiak. Arrangements entrusted to Peterson-Bassi Chapels; Info. 773-637-4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
