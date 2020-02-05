Home

Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral
1121 N. Leavitt St
Chicago, IL
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral
1121 N. Leavitt St
Chicago, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral
1121 N. Leavitt St
Chicago, IL
Ronald Arthur Stachowiak; Beloved husband of the late Anne Stachowiak, nee Novosad; Loving father of Aaron and Stephen; Brother of Adele Alberts, nee Stachowiak. Visitation 3-8 PM with memorial service at 7 PM, Thursday 2/6/20 at Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral, 1121 N. Leavitt St,, Chicago. Funeral service at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral on Friday, 2/7/20. Interment at Fairview Memorial Park, 900 N. Wolf Rd, Northlake. Donations to in loving memory of Ronald Stachowiak. Arrangements entrusted to Peterson-Bassi Chapels; Info. 773-637-4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020
