Ronald B. Heaney, Age 91, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of Korean War, Born into Eternal Life on February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Virginia T. (nee O'Hara). Loving father of Joseph (Donna), James (Maria), John (Susan), Mary Kay (John) Lynch, Stephen (Margaret) and the late Tommy Heaney. Proud grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 11. Dear brother-in-law of the late Helen (John) Slattery, Margaret (James) Vail and Jeanette (Joe) Walsh. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Lifelong dear friend of the late Kay (Jack) Butler and Pat (Tom) Kelso. Alumnus of St. Rita H.S. (1946). Former superintendent for American Can Co. Past president and faithful member of Christ the King Parish St. Vincent DePaul Society. Ron is kindly remembered for graciously providing senior friends and neighbors with rides to Sunday Mass, doctor appointments, grocery shopping, and beauty parlor visits. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave. Chicago, IL 60643 on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 for visitation from 9:30am-11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to Christ the King St. Vincent DePaul Society are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020