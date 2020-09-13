Ronald Buford Hoppe Sr., 80, passed away on September 3, 2020. Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Sally. Ron is survived by his children Patrick (Sharon), Linda (Mark) Barba, Ron Jr., John (Pam), and Debbie Hoppe Baran. He was the proud grandfather of Kelly, Erin, Brendan, Dana, Julia and Heather and great-grandfather to Zachary. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held to honor Ron's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Danish Home of Chicago, 5656 Newcastle Ave., Chicago, IL 60631.