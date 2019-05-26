|
Ronald C. Clark, age 87, a longtime resident of Mokena, IL, passed away on May 24, 2019. He was born on April 28, 1932 in Chicago. Ron is survived by his loving children, Debbie (Barry) Prescott and Charles (Cynthia) Clark, and their mother, Dorothy Clark; his cherished granddaughters, Shannon (Matthew) Mahar, Nicole Prescott and Stacey Prescott; and his adored great-granddaughter, Madison Mahar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Frances Clark, his brother, James Clark and wife Michelle (Halm) Clark. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a . Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 4:00-8:00 at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Funeral Services will be Thursday, May 30, at 10:00 AM at the funeral home and interment will follow at Mount Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019