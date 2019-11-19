|
|
Ronald C. Johnson, age 70, at rest November 17, 2019. Loving husband of Margo S. Johnson for 22 years. Devoted father of David (Terri) Johnson and Julie Johnson. Cherished grandfather of Eddie Johnson. Dear brother of Dennis Johnson, Brian Johnson and Brenda Johnson. Uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation Thursday November 21st from 4:00 pm until time of Memorial Service 7:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wellness House 131 N. County Line Road, Hinsdale, IL 60521 or www.wellnesshouse.org would be appreciated. Service information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019