age 78, beloved husband of the late Loretta M. nee Schweinsberg and late Helen nee Gasiorowski. Loving father of Michael J. (Fiancée Lisa Ono) and Kevin A. (Kristine), Dear grandfather of Charlie, step-father of Kelly Donovan and Jessica Montana. Fond brother of James R. and the late Henry J. (late Laura). Uncle of Steve, Michael, Susie, Kelly, Kimberly, Kenneth, Daniel, Lindsay, Tara, Katie, James, Lori, Corey and the late Amy. Former CFO of TableCraft Products Company. Visitation Thursday, April 4, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday, April 5, 2019 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8600 W. Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral Friday beginning at funeral home 8:45 a.m. and then proceed to Divine Savior Church for mass 9:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum in Hillside. In lieu of flowers memorials to , 1140 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607. Info. 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019
