Ronald Schaefer, died Saturday afternoon, March 23rd, surrounded by his loving family. Ron was the beloved husband of 44 years to Jayne (Quinn). Dearest dad of Jonathan (Julie), David (Isa), Cara (Scott) Malcolm, Maggie (Ian) Kincaid, Elizabeth, Ben, Kate. Best papa ever of Ryan and Colin Schaefer, Grace and Cooper Malcolm, Madison and Connor Kincaid. Brother of Robert, brother-in-law of Susan Schaefer, Jeff (Mary) Quinn. Beloved uncle of Vicki, Chrissy, John, Matthew, and Valerie. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Irene (Muno), brother Richard, parents-in-law Ed and Charlotte Quinn, sisters-in-law Peggy Schaefer, Jill Quinn, and brother-in-law Jim Quinn.Ron worked for the Archdiocese of Chicago for 47 years. He was the first coordinator of Religious Education and first business manager of St. Mary Parish (Evanston), as well as business manager of St. Nicholas Parish (Evanston). In 1989, Ron brought his business acumen to St. Thomas of Villanova Parish (Palatine). He was business manager at St. Thomas for 28 years, retiring from that position in 2017. Ron continued as project manager for the parish until his death. He lived his life by three pillars: faith, family, and hard work. Ron was loved and will be greatly missed.Visitation is Wednesday, March 27th from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at St. Thomas of Villanova Church (1201 East Anderson Dr. Palatine, IL) with funeral Mass to follow at 7:00pm. Interment private.In lieu of flowers, please tell those dear to you, "I love you more". Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019