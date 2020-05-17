Ronald C. Trimarco
1928 - 2020
On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Ronald C. Trimarco, loving husband and father of six children, passed away in peace at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Leona M. Trimarco of 44 years, leaving his wife Candyce.

Ronald was born on August 4, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Carmen and Theresa Trimarco (Capuzzo). He graduated with a degree in Time Management Engineering. He worked as an Office Manager at United Parcel Service for 32 years until he retired in 1984.

He married Leona, and together they raised two sons, Ron and Mike, and four daughters, Deborah, Tree, Mary, and Susie.

Ron is survived by his six children, Ron J (Stephanie) from Nokomis, Florida, Deborah Trimarco Bergman from Chicago, Illinois, Tree Trimarco Scott from Big Rock, Illinois, Mary (Leonard) Dixon from Kokomo, Indiana, Susie Blackamore from Kokomo, Indiana, and Mike from Aurora, Illinois; his brother Jerry (Marge) of Franklin Park, Illinois and nephews and niece (Michael, Lori, and Joe). Ron will also be fondly remembered by his 16 grandchildren, Ronald, Jonathan, Andrea, Robyn, Kate, Michelle, Jenifer, Lindsey, Austin, Brandon, Preston, Zipporah, Candice, Caleb, Tristan, Mikayla, and many great grandchildren.

Ron had a passion for sports, especially baseball. After retirement, he was able to follow his son, Mike's, baseball career. He moved to Florida and enjoyed his daily morning walks. Ron will be fondly remembered by his warm, easy going personality, infectious smile, wit, and humor.

Due to the current restrictions, a private service will be held at The Daleiden Mortuary, 220 N. Lake St. Aurora, IL. 60506. A celebration of life and Veteran Memorial with family and friends will be scheduled in the near future. Please visit www.daleidenmortuary.com to sign the guest book or to leave condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org and/or to the charity of your choice.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
