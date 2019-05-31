Home

Ronald D. Gardner Obituary
Mr. Ronald D. Gardner of Grayslake, IL., husband of Patricia, went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 29, 2019. A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030. Prayers will be said at the funeral chapel on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a procession to church where a Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gilberts Catholic Church, 301 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information, please call (847)223-8122 or visit www.StrangFuneral.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019
