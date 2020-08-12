1/1
Ronald D. Stell
Ronald D. Stell, age 81, U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran. Beloved husband for 50 wonderful years to the late Lois Jean Stell, nee Lindmeier (2018). Loving father of Amanda (David) Wacker. Devoted son of the late Leonard and Edna (nee Tindle). Dearest brother of the late Robert, Mildred, Dorothy, Patsy and Lorraine. Ron was a truck driver and member of Teamsters Local 705 until retirement. He loved his friends and fishing in the Northwoods area of Hayward, Wisconsin. Visitation Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Service and Interment private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
