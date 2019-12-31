|
Ronald D. Stout, Age 50, Born into Eternal Life on December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa (nee Marte). Loving father of Kyle Stout. Beloved son of Patricia (nee White) and Timothy Coleman. Dear brother of Timothy Coleman and Colleen (Michael) May. Fond uncle of Eevee May and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ron will also be missed by his canine companions, Leo and Buddy. Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020, 9:00am-10:30am at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Proceeding from funeral home at 10:30am to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Private Interment. Memorials to KT's Kids, 1930 West Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60613 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 31, 2019