Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Stout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald D. Stout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald D. Stout Obituary
Ronald D. Stout, Age 50, Born into Eternal Life on December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa (nee Marte). Loving father of Kyle Stout. Beloved son of Patricia (nee White) and Timothy Coleman. Dear brother of Timothy Coleman and Colleen (Michael) May. Fond uncle of Eevee May and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ron will also be missed by his canine companions, Leo and Buddy. Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020, 9:00am-10:30am at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Proceeding from funeral home at 10:30am to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Private Interment. Memorials to KT's Kids, 1930 West Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60613 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -