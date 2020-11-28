Ronald D. Wolf, age 76; beloved son of the late Seymour and Shirley Wolf; loving companion of Carolyn Barger; loving father of Marc (Daiva) Wolf, Stephanie (Dave) Williamson, and Melanie Wolf; devoted grandfather of Samantha and Adam Wolf, and Brandon, Matthew, and Sophia Williamson; dear brother of the late Jerry Wolf; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Private family services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621