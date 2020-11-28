1/1
Ronald D. Wolf
Ronald D. Wolf, age 76; beloved son of the late Seymour and Shirley Wolf; loving companion of Carolyn Barger; loving father of Marc (Daiva) Wolf, Stephanie (Dave) Williamson, and Melanie Wolf; devoted grandfather of Samantha and Adam Wolf, and Brandon, Matthew, and Sophia Williamson; dear brother of the late Jerry Wolf; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Private family services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
