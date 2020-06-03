Ronald David Wolkoff
Ronald David Wolkoff, age 53, of Wellington, FL, formerly of Northbrook, devoted son of Barbara and Howard Wolkoff; loving brother of Robert (Iuditha) Wolkoff and the late Alan Wolkoff; treasured uncle of Alexandra, Isabel, Natalie, Jacob, and Benjamin. Private graveside service and shiva. The Wednesday service will be live streamed 12:00 Noon CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Ron's photo and go to Service Details. Contributions may be made to Cancer Wellness Center, www.cancerwellness.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
JUN
3
3
Service
12:00 PM
live streamed at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
