Ronald David Wolkoff, age 53, of Wellington, FL, formerly of Northbrook, devoted son of Barbara and Howard Wolkoff; loving brother of Robert (Iuditha) Wolkoff and the late Alan Wolkoff; treasured uncle of Alexandra, Isabel, Natalie, Jacob, and Benjamin. Private graveside service and shiva. The Wednesday service will be live streamed 12:00 Noon CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Ron's photo and go to Service Details. Contributions may be made to Cancer Wellness Center, www.cancerwellness.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.