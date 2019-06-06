Ronald DorweilerOf PalatineRonald Dorweiler was born March 20, 1957, in Chicago to Ronald and Nancy (nee Happel) Dorweiler. He died May 30, 2019, in JourneyCare Hospice at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Ron was a proud neighborhood Barbershop owner of Scissorhands of Park Ridge, who relished serving his community and being a part of his client family's lives. They were all family to him; there was no distinction. Ronald is survived by his wife Suzan (nee Lachman) Dorweiler; his daughters Kelly (Ryan) Gross and Nola Dorweiler; his grandson Colton James Gross; his mother, Nancy; his siblings Randy (Gloria) Dorweiler and Roxanne (Mark) Francis; his cherished sister-in-law Nancy (nee Lachman) Hubrich; his nieces and Goddaughters Amanda Francis and Danielle Dorweiler, his nephews Eric Dorweiler, Matt, Jim (Kendra Uhe) and Ron Hubrich; and his great-nieces Isabella and Amy. Ron is preceded in death by his father. Memorial visitation Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Funeral and interment services will be private. When considering flowers, please consider donating a flowering perennial to the family so that a memorial garden can be planted in Ron's memory or donations may be given to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary