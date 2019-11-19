|
Ronald E. Bielinski, age 72. Cherished son of the late Edward and the late Evelyn, nee Gingle. Loving husband of Debbie (nee Malone). Devoted father of Lauren (Matthew) Kiefer, Michael, and Eric Bielinski. Adored Papa of McKenna and Madison Kiefer. Dear brother of Dennis Bielinski, Lisa (Matthew) Pilolli, and the late Bradley Bielinski. Fond son-in-law of Olga and the late George Malone. Loving uncle, relative, friend of many, and other family members including Christine, Bryan, Ryan, and Eden. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Family and friends to meet Friday, November 22 at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 3535 Thornwood in Glenview for a 10:00 Mass. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to . Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019