|
|
Ronald E. Lencioni, age 72, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Proudly born and raised in Chicago, he was in the first graduating class of Holy Cross High School and graduated from De Paul University where he was president of his National Italian Fraternity, Alpha Phi Delta, and met the love of his life. He began his career in food sales with Oscar Mayer and went on to open his own food brokerage company, which he later merged with FMS of IL. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife, Carlotta Nee Boulahanis. Children Andrea (Tom) Garcia, Marc (Franci) and Alyssa and grandsons Joseph and Nico. He leaves behind his mother Mary, brothers Richard and Jeff, sister in law Christine and countless friends, golf and fishing buddies and a city full of "food people". Visitation will be on Thursday Sept. 19 at Holy Family Parish, Inverness, from 3 until 7 PM and Friday from 9:30 until 10:30 AM with a funeral mass to follow at 10:30. Ent at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to PADS Shelter Program at Holy Family Parish or Journey Car.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019