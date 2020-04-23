|
Ronald E. Muller, 85, of Libertyville, passed away Thursday April 9, 2020 in the comfort of his home, with his wife, of 60 years, Judy by his side. He was born in Chicago on Nov. 5, 1934 to John and Minnie (Wagner) Muller. Growing up in the city, he was a lifelong sports fan of the Chicago Bulls, Bears, and Cubs. He transferred his love of baseball to being actively involved in Libertyville Little League, serving as coach for his son Ron's team. He was also an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Libertyville.
Ronald was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Army Reserves from 1956-1963. He graduated with a business degree from Northwestern University in 1964. His career spanned many decades in accounting at D&B, Weyerhaeuser, Signode, and lastly Transamerica. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren and beloved dogs.
He is survived by his wife Judy, son Ron (Linda), and grandchildren Ashley & Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Jean, brother Robert, and daughter Julie.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, date TBD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020