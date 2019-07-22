Home

Ronald E. Munts


1932 - 2019
Ronald E. Munts Obituary
Ronald E. Munts, age 87, of Grayslake passed away on July 19, 2019. He was born in Streator, IL on February 21, 1932 to the late Charles Munts and Dorothy Munts-Bruni. He graduated from Grant Community High School in 1951. He served in the Army during the Korean era from 1951-1953, serving in Germany as Corporal. He was a member of the United Protestant Church of Grayslake, American Legion Post #659, Rising Sun Lodge #115, and Eastern Star Libertyville Chapter #438. He worked as a machinist for over for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Stang) Munts; whom he married in 1956. His children, Joanne (Dennis) Vojcak, Bradley Munts, William (Sharon) Munts, Dorothy Madrigal; 17 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; his brother, Charles (Millie) Munts; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; and sister, Carol Chaney. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10:00am until 11:00am with the funeral service commencing at 11:00am at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held at Avon Centre Cemetery. Donations in Ronald's name can be made to the Grayslake Fire District and the United Protestant Church of Grayslake. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019
