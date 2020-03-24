|
Ronald E. Powell 84, beloved husband of the late Lois, loving father of Kelly (Mark) Morrissey, Brad (Joanne) Powell, Steven Powell, Kerry Fisher, grandfather of Nicholas (fiancé Patricia Kutrumanes), Mark (Amanda), Michelle, Matthew, Ronald, Camille, Michael, Tyler (Koni), Trevor (Jasmine), Sean and Rachel, great-grandfather of Braylon, Jaylen, Rylee and Jax, dear friend of Penney Wyman. He was preceded in death by his grandson Ryan Fisher. Due to current circumstances, a private family graveside service will be held and a celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Ron's memory may be made to the Local 881 UFCW Charitable Foundation, 1350 E. Touhy Ave, Suite 300 E, Des Plaines, IL 60018. For information visit
www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020