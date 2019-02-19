|
Weissenhofer, Ronald E.Age 83 passed away Sunday February 17, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. A resident of the Carillon Lakes Community in Crest Hill, formerly of Oak Lawn. Ronald is a retired Roadway Driver and member of the Teamster's Local #705 of Chicago for more than 42 years. He is survived by his loving wife Glenda (nee Utt); children Randall Weissenhofer, Rhonda (George) Michalski, Russell (Sharon), Ron (Cheryl) and Ross (Holly) Weissenhofer; sisters Lois (the late Richard) Finger and Marilyn (the late Gene) Treasure; grandchildren Kristen (Ryan) Horan, Rick (Erin) Weissenhofer, Michele (John) Fumagalli, Brett, Kelsey, Mitchell, Troy, Daniel, Paige, Karlee, Mason, Sage and Emerson Weissenhofer; great grandchildren Stella, Grace, Gunnar, Claire, Gwen and Duncan; sister-in-law Karen (the late Terry) Weissenhofer also numerous nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by parents Edward (Violet) Weissenhofer and an infant son Russell Ronald Weissenhofer. Ronald's remains will lie in state Wednesday from 3 to 9 pm at Resurrection Church, 4054 Fox Valley Center, Aurora, IL 60504. Funeral Thursday February 21, 2019 10 am at Resurrection Church. Services conclude at the church, cremation rites to be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to (stjude.org) appreciated. Services entrusted to Anderson Memorial Home, Crest Hill. (andersonmemorialhomes.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019