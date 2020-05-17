Ronald Edmund Wantuch
Ronald Edmund Wantuch, 65, of Mt. Prospect, passed away on May 9, 2020. Loving husband of Linda, nee Gibson; devoted father of Adeline; caring brother of Janice (Edward) Nowotarski and Donna (Carter) Wantuch-Cleland; kind uncle to many; son the late Florence, nee Malyszko, and the late Edmund. He will be missed by friends and neighbors. Ron was dedicated to his wife and daughter. He loved family, vintage American cars, 60's music, crossword puzzles and working around his house. He always was willing to jump in and help anyone who needed a hand. Ron's quiet sense of humor and quick smile made everyone feel welcome. Ron worked for Coca-Cola for more than 40 years. He was proud to send Adeline off to college last fall. An account has been set up to help with Adeline's educational expenses. Checks can be made to Adeline Wantuch, First Midwest Bank, Attn: Elboni Thomas, 1445 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
May 16, 2020
A wonderful son, husband and father, taken too soon. Our deepest sympathies, Stuart Cleland and Karen Koerth
Stuart Koerth
Family
May 16, 2020
sending our deepest condolences to you at this incredibly difficult time
Maureen Lenke
Neighbor
