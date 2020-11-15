Dr. Ronald Edward Kozan, age 84 of Oak Brook. Vietnam Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Karen Kozan, nee Yeager; loving father of Laurie (Thomas) Egan and David Noel Kozan; grandfather of Ashley (Anthony) Sopata, Sean (Beth) Egan, Grant Egan, Kevin Kozan and Shannon Egan; great-grandfather of Jonathan Ronald Sopata, who was greeted with great love and joy; fond brother of the late Adele (the late Ray) Amundsen; nephew of Wacek Kozuchowski; uncle of many nieces and nephews; cousin to many.
Ron attended St. Mel High School in Chicago and the University of Illinois where he was a member of Phi Kappa Theta (Long Live Chief Illiniwek!). Ron met his wife-to-be Karen in October 1957, while students at the University of Illinois and continued their journey for 63 years. He graduated from Loyola Dental School, class of '63, then served as a United States Navy Dentist in Norfolk, VA. Dr. Kozan was a beloved practitioner who built Madison Pine Medical Dental in addition to West Town Dental and was a long time member of the American Dental Association. Besides being devoted to his work and his family, he was a White Sox and Bears fan, as well as an avid fan of all his grandchildren's teams. For the past 30 plus years, his grandchildren were the joy of his life.
Private services were held. Interment was Private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Memorial donations to The Wounded Warriors
Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 would be appreciated.
