Ronald F. Mouw; Beloved husband of the late Grace Mouw, nee Fluhr; Loving father of Ronda (Mike) Howley, Ron (Donna) Mouw and Ryan (Beth) Mouw; Dear grandfather of Cal, Grace, Brett, Faith, Feona and Brooke; Brother of Gary (Konnie) Mouw and Maryann (Aaron) Sawin; Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, October 19th from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 20th at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Patricia Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Wednesday, October 21st at 12:00 noon at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque, Iowa. For information 708-430-5700.