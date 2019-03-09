Ronald A. Fode, 78, of Sycamore died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Autumn Leaves Memory Care in St. Charles, IL.He was born Feb. 18, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI to Arnold and Irene Fode. He married Eileen Heil on July 18, 1964. Ronald was a Lutheran School Teacher for grades 3 thru 12, a Church organist and choir director. He volunteered after retirement as a pianist for nursing home devotions and for TAILS Humane Society. He enjoyed gardening and growing plants from seeds. Ronald and Eileen loved to travel and his favorite trip was to Germany where he stood in Wittenberg where Martin Luther preached. Family includes his wife, Eileen; children, Valerie (Gary) Zielinski, David (Cynara) Fode and Laura (Douglas) Ogurek; his grandchildren, Ryan (Bianca) Jennings, Andrea (Luke Scalone) Zielinski, Rachel (Jordan MacQueen) Zielinski, Eric Zielinski, Melinda Fode and Ira Fode; one great granddaughter, River Jennings; his brother, Gordon Fode; two sisters-in-law, Gail Fode and Alice Wickstrom and two nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerald Fode. His visitation will be on Sunday, March 10th from 4-7:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Rd., Genoa, IL.60135. His funeral service will be on Monday, March 11th at 11:00 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Genoa, IL. with Rev. Jeremy Heilman officiating. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, March 12th at 11:30 AM at the Graceland Cemetery, 6401 N. 43rd Street, Milwaukee, WI.Memorials can be made for the Veterans of the Cross Lutheran Chruch, Missouri Synod, 1333 S. Kirkwood Road, St. Louis, MO. 631222-7295. Arrangements are being completed by the Butala Funeral Home, 1405 Dekalb Ave.,Sycamore, IL. To sign the online guest book go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary