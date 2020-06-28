Ron Kurth, 72, passed away June 21st, 2020, beloved husband for 45 years of Laurie Kurth, nee Siegel; loving father of Jill Kurth (Mark Whiteley) and Emily Kurth (Christian Smith); loving brother of Elena Kurth (John Oster); loving son of the late Leonard and Jane Kurth. Ron was part of a large loving extended family and an adored uncle and great uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Ron was a lifelong learner with a passion for photography, art, music, nature, travel, philosophy, cooking, golf and so much more. Diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014, Ron continued to live his life with gratitude and grace despite the challenges of the disease. Deeply caring for others was at the core of his being. Ron loved and was loved. Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), Cancer Wellness Center (cancerwellness.org), or the charity of your choice. For info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.