Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Ronald Wozny
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Ronald G. Wozny


1932 - 2019
Ronald G. Wozny Obituary
Ronald G. Wozny, age 87, U.S. Army, Veteran Korea; beloved husband of the late Mary Jean; loving father of Steve (Kathy) and Tom (Michelle); cherished grandpa of Michelle, Matthew, and Hayden. Will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Avid collector, hobbyist, sportsman, marksman, and animal lover. Lifetime member of American Single Shot Rifle Association and National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations can be made to American Single Shot Rifle Association or National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association. Visitation Friday from 4 to 9 P.M. Funeral Prayers Saturday 10 A.M. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott Rd. Park Ridge. Procession to Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847) 823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
