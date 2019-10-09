Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Chicago, IL
View Map
Ronald Gall Obituary
Ron Gall, 79, passed away October 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret for 54 wonderful years. Loving father of Julie Gall, the late John (Melinda) Gall. Fond grandpa of Sean. Dear brother of the late David (the late Nancy) Gall. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Visitation will also be Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, Chicago, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Concordia Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
