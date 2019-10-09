|
Ron Gall, 79, passed away October 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret for 54 wonderful years. Loving father of Julie Gall, the late John (Melinda) Gall. Fond grandpa of Sean. Dear brother of the late David (the late Nancy) Gall. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Visitation will also be Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, Chicago, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Concordia Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019