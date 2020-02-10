|
Ronald Meyer, 74, of Woodstock, was born April 19, 1945 in Chicago to the late John and Lorraine Meyer. He died February 5, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Linda; children, Tamara Rhodes, R.J. (Marissa), and Russell (Kasey); two grandchildren; brother, Jack; and cousin Gary Meyer. Memorial visitation will be Sunday, February 16, 11am until 3pm followed by military honors at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com for full obituary and to send condolences. Call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2020