Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Gene Meyer


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Gene Meyer Obituary
Ronald Meyer, 74, of Woodstock, was born April 19, 1945 in Chicago to the late John and Lorraine Meyer. He died February 5, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Linda; children, Tamara Rhodes, R.J. (Marissa), and Russell (Kasey); two grandchildren; brother, Jack; and cousin Gary Meyer. Memorial visitation will be Sunday, February 16, 11am until 3pm followed by military honors at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com for full obituary and to send condolences. Call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -