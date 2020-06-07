Ronald Grokulsky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Grokulsky, age 77, died peacefully in his childhood home on May 28, 2020. Ron was born to Stanley and Lillian Grokulsky in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his Wife, Susan nee Anderson. Ron was the beloved father of Sarah (Karl) Reineke, Caren (Bill) Morrissey and Lauren and was the proud grandfather of William, Elinor, Cormac, Stanley and Jacquelyn. Ron is also survived by his siblings: Marianne (late Richard) Zitella, Stanley (Yvonne), Julie (Greg) Bush, and the late Edward (Marcella). Ron is a graduate of St. Patrick High School and DePaul University and bravely served in the U.S. Navy as a pilot from 1965 to 1977. Arrangements entrusted to Peterson-Bassi Chapels


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Bassi Chapels - Chicago
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
773-637-4441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved