Ronald Grokulsky, age 77, died peacefully in his childhood home on May 28, 2020. Ron was born to Stanley and Lillian Grokulsky in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his Wife, Susan nee Anderson. Ron was the beloved father of Sarah (Karl) Reineke, Caren (Bill) Morrissey and Lauren and was the proud grandfather of William, Elinor, Cormac, Stanley and Jacquelyn. Ron is also survived by his siblings: Marianne (late Richard) Zitella, Stanley (Yvonne), Julie (Greg) Bush, and the late Edward (Marcella). Ron is a graduate of St. Patrick High School and DePaul University and bravely served in the U.S. Navy as a pilot from 1965 to 1977. Arrangements entrusted to Peterson-Bassi Chapels





