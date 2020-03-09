|
Rev. Ronald H. Anglim, age 81, ordained to the Archdiocese of Chicago on April 29, 1965. Beloved son of the late Harold and Verne (nee Suerth). Fond cousin of Tom and William Suerth and Jean King. Devoted friend of Harve Schlachter. Visitation Tuesday, March 10th from 9:30 am until 11am at Marian Village, 15624 S. Marian Dr., Homer Glen. Lying-in-state at St. Cletus Church, 600 W. 55th Street, LaGrange, Il on Wednesday, March 11th 9:30am until time of Mass 11am. Interment St. Boniface Cemetery. Fr. Ron served as pastor of Holy Family (1981-1991), St. Joseph in Libertyville (1991-1997), St. Peter in Antioch (1997-2009), Associate Pastor of St. Giles, St. Francis Borgia, St. Barbara, Our Lady of the Ridge and retired associate at St. Cletus. In lieu of flowers donations to Saint Mary of the Lake Mundelein Seminary or Priest Retirement Mutual Aid Association. For info RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2020