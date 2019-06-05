|
|
Ronald H. Becker, age 84, of Highland Park, beloved husband of the late Susan, nee Landsman; loving father of Lori (late Randy) Zisook and Steven (Dr. Beth) Becker; adored Papa of Adam, Jason, Noah, and Josh; special friend and companion of Marlee Millman; dear father-in-law of Eric Huska; devoted son of the late Garry and the late Jean Becker; cherished brother of Barbara (Alan Rosenberg) Perlmutter; fond brother-in-law of Robert (late Susan) Landsman, Lewis (Charlotte) Landsman, and Linda (late Norman) Matthew; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Service Thursday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Keshet, www.keshet.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019