|
|
Ronald H. Rosenson, a dedicated family man, army veteran, philanthropist, and community leader, and friend to many, died on April 6, 2020 at age 90 in Scottsdale, AZ. Born and raised in Chicago on March 19, 1930 and a former resident of Rockford IL, Ronald "Ron" was preceded in death by his soulmate and beloved wife of 55 years, Arlene (2008). Devoted father of Dr. Robert Rosenson and Glori Rosenson; cherished brother of Irwin Rosenson; loving brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. Ron was a long-time member and past president of Temple Beth El and Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club in Rockford, IL, board member of the Rockford Boys and Girls Club. His successful professional career included serving in numerous positions in the National Association Recycling Industries including a national vice-president, and a course director and lecturer on precious metals recycling for the Bureau of Mines. Ron was a Korean War Veteran, serving his country from 1953-1955. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Jewish United Fund, World Jewish Congress, Lawrence Hall, Anti-Defamation League or to . Due to current events, private services were held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. For information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020