Ronald H. Subeck, 84. Died the morning of November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sharon for 54 years. Warm and loving father of Jeff Subeck, Rabbi Marla (Marc) Spanjer and Phil (Rabbi Audrey Pollack) Subeck. Proud grandfather of Michal Spanjer, Seth, Gil and Rachel Subeck. Dear brother of the late Phyllis (Alan) Blackman. Cherished brother-in-law of Dr. Mel (the late Barbara) and the late Dr. Jerome (Donna) Bubrick. Ron had a 40-year teaching career at Bowen High School and Wilbur Wright College, in addition to part-time instructor positions at Harper College and Oakton Community College over the years. He taught Speech Communications, English, and Journalism and proudly served as the faculty advisor of the student newspapers. He was the chairman of the speech department at Wright for many years. He formed lifelong meaningful connections with many people, including many former students. He would bump into former students almost anywhere he went, around the world. He was known from the time he was a teenager as a comedian, actor, prankster, impersonator of celebrities and teachers, and bow-tie wearer at Bowen. He was a people person. He loved to be around people, and he loved to tell stories and entertain. He was passionate about acting in high school and college, but chose the more stable career of teacher and college professor when given the chance to move to California and become an actor after college. He said he never regretted that decision. He had a rich and rewarding career, and he was able to pursue his love of acting in retirement, when he had major roles in several equity plays in Chicago. His obituary would not be complete without noting that he was a winner on the Morris B. Sachs Amateur Hour for his celebrity impressions as a teenager, one of the most thrilling moments of his early life. In addition, he was always proud to have met Joe Biden in the 70's and to have campaigned door-to-door with Joe and U.S. Representative Abner Mikva. Ron loved his wife and family and he will be deeply missed by all. He overcame the tragic early losses of his sister Phyllis and his brother-in-law Jerry to have a truly wonderful life. He was one of a kind - he made people smile - and anyone who knew him can attest to that. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015 www.bjbe.org
would be appreciated. donations can also be made to Skokie Chabad, 4059 West Dempster Street, Skokie, Illinois 60076 www.skokieChabad.org
