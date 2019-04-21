Home

POWERED BY

Services
David C. Gross Funeral Home
6366 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
(727) 381-4911
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Weismehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald H. Weismehl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald H. Weismehl Obituary
Ronald (Ron) Weismehl was the loving husband and best friend of Sonia (nee Steinberg). Inspiring and loving father of Ilene Weismehl (Elie Bienenstock) and Daniel Weismehl (Nastja Sade Ronkko). Grandfather of Ida, whom he adored with all his heart. Brother of Richard Weismehl (Karen) and Phil Weismehl (Nicky). He was founder and CEO of the Council for Jewish Elderly, in Chicago, IL, for over thirty years. He was a pioneer of assisted living and a leader in many professional organizations. Ron was woodcarver and artist. His family, friends, and colleagues will miss him terribly. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22 at 1:00 pm. Beth Shalom Cemetery (Kol HaNeshama section), 801 Circus Blvd., Sarasota, FL. For additional information, call David C. Gross Funeral Homes, (727) 381-4911.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now