Ronald (Ron) Weismehl was the loving husband and best friend of Sonia (nee Steinberg). Inspiring and loving father of Ilene Weismehl (Elie Bienenstock) and Daniel Weismehl (Nastja Sade Ronkko). Grandfather of Ida, whom he adored with all his heart. Brother of Richard Weismehl (Karen) and Phil Weismehl (Nicky). He was founder and CEO of the Council for Jewish Elderly, in Chicago, IL, for over thirty years. He was a pioneer of assisted living and a leader in many professional organizations. Ron was woodcarver and artist. His family, friends, and colleagues will miss him terribly. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22 at 1:00 pm. Beth Shalom Cemetery (Kol HaNeshama section), 801 Circus Blvd., Sarasota, FL. For additional information, call David C. Gross Funeral Homes, (727) 381-4911.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019