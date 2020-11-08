Ronald H. Witt, Beloved son of Philip and Phyllis, nee Kramer, Witt. Loving brother of Ellen (Steve) Matzkin and Cynthia (Tom) Kane. Fond uncle of Brandon, Lilly, Collin and John John Kane, Emma, Joey and Sarah Matzkin. Dear Nephew of Elaine (the late Herbert) Rosing. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
, 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606 www.heart.org
or Great Vest Side Club of Chicago, 2222 Chestnut Ave., Suite 1010, Glenview, IL 60026, www.greatvestside.org
. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
.