Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Ronald Harris, 77, beloved husband of the late Sherry nee Rosen; loving father of Scott (Fiancee Angela Myers) and Eric; dear brother of Andrea Mazer; many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020
