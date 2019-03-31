Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Ronald J. "Ron" Bender

Ronald J. "Ron" Bender Obituary
Ronald J. "Ron" Bender, age 80, US Marine Veteran from 1957-1960, of Woodridge. Beloved husband of Mary Anne Bender (nee Vivacqua) for a wonderful 56 years. Loving father of Marie (Bill) Toebes, the late Ronald "Buddy" Bender, and Carrie (Mark) Judd. Devoted grandfather of Bobby, Michael (Sydney), Ronnie, Tim, Kelli, and Kevin. Dear great-grandfather of Katie. Fond uncle and friend of many. Ron worked for Borg Warner for over 40 years. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all. Visitation 9am until time of Funeral Service 11am Monday, April 1, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. For Service Info: 630-964-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
