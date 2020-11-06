Ronald J. Brejcha, age 84
Beloved husband of Myrna
Devoted father of Barrie (Mark) Buciak & Gregg (Andrea) Brejcha. Cherished grandpa of Ella, Emelia, & Jeremy. Brother of Dennis (Jacqueline) Brejcha. Ron was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. Family and friends will gather on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. for a memorial visitation from 3:00 PM until the time of service at 5:00 PM. Interment private. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
.