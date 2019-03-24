Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Ronald Dizillo
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.)
Westchester, IL
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.)
Westchester, IL
Ronald J. Dizillo of Stockton, IL, age 78. U.S. Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of Carole, nee Meyer; loving father of Tony (Penny), Tim (Renee) and the late Rob; cherished father-in-law of Gina Westfall; proud grandfather of Ronnie, Kayla, Luke, Ben, Lauren, Adam, Megan and A.J.; dear brother of Mary Lou Ruiz and the late Barbara and Johnny; fond uncle of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Saturday, March 30, 2019 for a memorial visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 12:00 noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
