Ronald J. Dizillo of Stockton, IL, age 78. U.S. Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of Carole, nee Meyer; loving father of Tony (Penny), Tim (Renee) and the late Rob; cherished father-in-law of Gina Westfall; proud grandfather of Ronnie, Kayla, Luke, Ben, Lauren, Adam, Megan and A.J.; dear brother of Mary Lou Ruiz and the late Barbara and Johnny; fond uncle of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Saturday, March 30, 2019 for a memorial visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 12:00 noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019