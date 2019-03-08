Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Ronald J. Dluger

Ronald J. Dluger Obituary
Ronald J. Dluger, beloved husband of Annette, nee Maffia, cherished father of David (Lisa) Dluger and Marc (Angela) Dluger PhD, loving grandfather of Chloe, Jacob, Colin and step-grandchildren Lindsey and Jordan and the late Joshua, devoted son of the late David and Vera. Visitation Sunday March 10th, 5PM-8PM at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 W. Talcott Rd., Park Ridge. Funeral Monday March 11th, 11 AM at the Swan Chapel in Ridgewood Memorial Park, 9900 N. Milwaukee Ave., Des Plaines. Interment to follow. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH ( 630-648-9824 ) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
