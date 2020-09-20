Ronald J. Garcarz, age 68, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1983, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home. He was born December 4, 1951 in Oak Park, IL.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, 10:00 - 11:30 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A celebration of Ron's life will follow Saturday, 11:30 AM in the funeral home. Interment will be private. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
or call (630) 355-0213.