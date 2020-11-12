Peacefully passed away Sunday, November 8th at the age of 76, survived by his son, Brian Georges Sr (Peggy), daughter, Deborah (Paul) Georges Brodlo, and his lifelong Partner and Caregiver, Susan Urban. Grandfather to Randy & Brian Georges Jr., and great grandfather to Paige, Zoey and Hazel Georges. Dear brother of; Gene & Rich Georges. Fond companion of "Maggie Mae". Ron enjoyed a life that entailed the outdoors and was happiest when fishing. He was a highly creative fun-loving guy who even made his own fishing lures and knew exactly where to find the fish. Ron was his name and fishing was his game. He has now landed in God's landing net peacefully asleep, and in his mercy be judged as good enough to keep. Due to Covid-19 and safety for all, funeral services will be private, and a memorial service will be determined for the future. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS. www.kerryfh.com
