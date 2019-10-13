|
|
Ronald Jerome "Butch" Graf Jr., age 48 of Brookfield, formerly of Cicero. U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved father of Wyatt J. and Whitney J. Graf, loving son of Ruth (Leonard) Bolec-Rutka and the late Ronald Jerome Graf Sr., cherished grandson of Adolf "Joe" Kopp, special partner of Amy Cenan, dear brother of Christina, Laura Jean, Ronald Jay, Pamela (Brian) King, Jeff and John Allen, fond nephew of Richard Bolec, dear uncle of Cody, Nick and many other nieces and nephews, fond cousin to many. Ronald was a police explorer for Miami Dade County and a police officer and fireman for the Town of Cicero. He was also a truck driver for Airgas. Visitation Tuesday, October 15, 3:00pm-9:00pm at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Funeral Service 7:00pm. Funeral Wednesday, October 16, 10:00am Prayers at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors 12:00pm at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery Public Information Center by 11:45am. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019