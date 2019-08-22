Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Ronald J. Houle Sr. Obituary
Ronald J. Houle Sr., age 82. Beloved husband of Mary Houle nee Mikolajczak; loving father of Dawn, Dennis, and Ronald Jr. Houle; beloved son of the late Stanley and Harriet Riflarski nee Zilinski; fond grandfather of Jessica (Jacob) Moore; great grandfather of Oliver and Jeanne Helen Moore. Visitation Friday August 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Eugene Parish for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at Maryhill Cemetery. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019
