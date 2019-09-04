Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Ronald J. Kessler age 62. Beloved husband of Rosey nee Gianino. Loving father of Ethan Kessler, Haylee Kessler and the late Shawn Hollowood. Proud grandfather of Kai. Cherished son of Larry and Phyllis Kessler. Dear brother of Marc (Romelia) Kessler and Scott Kessler. Fond uncle of many. Service Thursday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to NorthShore Kellogg Cancer Center, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201, tttps://foundation.northshore.org/donatekellogg. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
